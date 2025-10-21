Rishab Shetty embarks on a spiritual journey

Following the phenomenal success of Kantara Chapter 1, writer, director, and lead actor Rishab Shetty embarked on a heartfelt spiritual journey to express gratitude and seek divine blessings. He began in Mysuru, offering prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hills and at the revered Nanjanagudu Shrikanteshwara Temple, known as Dakshina Kashi. There, he sought blessings for peace, prosperity, and strength. Following the phenomenal success of Kantara Chapter 1, writer, director, and lead actor Rishab Shetty embarked on a heartfelt spiritual journey to express gratitude and seek divine blessings. He began in Mysuru, offering prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hills and at the revered Nanjanagudu Shrikanteshwara Temple, known as Dakshina Kashi. There, he sought blessings for peace, prosperity, and strength.

Carrying forward this spiritual path, Rishab traveled to Kashi (Varanasi), one of India’s holiest cities. He attended the divine Ganga Aarti and had darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This journey from Dakshina Kashi to Kashi symbolizes a deep expression of devotion, gratitude, and humility, reflecting the spiritual essence that Kantara Chapter 1 embodies.The Kantara team remains eternally grateful to audiences worldwide for their support, which has transformed the film into a cultural and spiritual phenomenon.

This spiritual journey by Rishab Shetty highlights his reverence for Indian traditions and his connection to the film’s themes of faith and folklore.