Atlee’s blockbuster Ching’s ad features Ranveer Singh

Blockbuster filmmaker Atlee, known for hits like Jawan, Bigil, and Mersal, has made his advertising debut with an ambitious campaign for Ching's Desi Chinese titled Agent Ching Attacks.

The 8-minute ad film features Ranveer Singh as the fiery agent alongside superstars Sreeleela and Bobby Deol. Combining Atlee’s signature style, thrilling action, and never-seen-before visual effects, the film blurs the lines between advertisement and cinema, promising a spectacular cinematic experience.

Atlee shared that love is the secret ingredient behind this project, aiming for an emotional connection with the audience. The campaign is accompanied by a blockbuster soundtrack with the anthem ‘My Name is Ranveer Ching’, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, sung by Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Gulzar Sahab.

The ad promises to set the internet ablaze with its masala, drama, and energy.Deepika Bhan, President of Tata Consumer Products, highlighted that this is their biggest, boldest celebration of Desi Chinese yet, with Ranveer Singh bringing unmatched energy and charisma.

The campaign underscores Tata’s commitment to creating bold and flavorful experiences, reinforcing Ching’s presence as a leader in the desi Chinese food segment.