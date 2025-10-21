Heavy rains predicted for Chennai for two days

Chennai and its neighboring districts are expected to experience heavy rains over the next two days due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast. The system has intensified the northeast monsoon, causing widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the region.Residents should prepare for intermittent heavy showers and possible waterlogging in low-lying areas. Authorities have issued advisories for motorists to exercise caution on waterlogged roads and for residents to stay updated on weather conditions.The rains are expected to provide much-needed relief from the recent dry spell and help fill water reservoirs. However, continuous monitoring and preparedness are emphasized due to the potential for localized flooding and disrupted traffic in heavily impacted areas.The wet weather is forecast to continue for at least two days, with a gradual reduction in rainfall expected afterward. Residents are advised to stay safe and heed official warnings during this period.