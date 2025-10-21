Dulquer Salman’s Kantha releases Nov 14

Following his film “Lucky Bhaskar,” Dulquer Salman stars in the upcoming biographical movie “Kantha,” which is set to release on November 14. Following his film “Lucky Bhaskar,” Dulquer Salman stars in the upcoming biographical movie “Kantha,” which is set to release on November 14.

Directed by Selvaraj Selvaraj, the film tells the life story of M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, Tamil cinema’s first superstar.

In “Kantha,” Dulquer shares the screen with Paagya Sri as the female lead, while Samuthirakani plays a pivotal role.

The movie, produced by Rana and Dulquer Salman under Spirit Media and Wapear Films banners, will be released not only in Tamil but also in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

This multi-language biopic celebrates the legendary actor’s extraordinary life and marks a much-anticipated addition to Tamil and South Indian cinema. Audiences are eagerly awaiting the movie’s debut later this year.