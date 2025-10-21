Trump re-claims he averted Indo‑Pak war

US President Donald Trump has claimed to have resolved the war between India and Pakistan, claiming that seven planes were shot down in the firing between the two countries without specifying their nationality.

Trump claimed that the “threat of tariffs” forced India and Pakistan to stop the war, as they were going at it without specifying which nation they belonged to. He also praised Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for saving millions of lives by imposing 200 per cent tariffs on both countries.

After 24 hours, Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.

India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.