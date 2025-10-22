EPS inspects direct paddy procurement centre in Tanjore

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary, recently conducted an inspection of the direct paddy procurement center in Kattur, Tanjore district.

His visit came amid widespread concern among farmers about the impact of continuous rainfall on their kuruvai crop and the state government’s slow procurement process.

In villages like Puthaloor, fields ready for harvest have been submerged in water, and many paddy grains have sprouted due to the rain, leading to significant crop losses and financial distress for farmers.

During his inspection, Palaniswami closely examined the moisture-damaged paddy and engaged directly with farmers to understand their difficulties.

He criticized the current government’s handling of paddy procurement, citing delays, inadequate procurement centers, and insufficient support such as gunny bags and tarp sheets to protect the crops from rain.

Palaniswami also pointed out that paddy procurement has dropped significantly under the DMK regime compared to the previous AIADMK government’s performance.The inspection underscores the growing unrest among the delta region’s farmers, who have been urging the government for timely and efficient procurement to safeguard their livelihoods.

Palaniswami has called for immediate action to procure the 30 lakh moisture-affected paddy bags awaiting collection to prevent further losses and support the agricultural community during this challenging harvest season.