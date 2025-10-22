Family of four found dead in ECR villa

A family of four, including two children, were found dead in their villa in a gated community in Injambakkam along East Coast Road (ECR), Chennai, on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Siranjeevi Dhamothara Gupta (45), his wife Revathi (36), and their two sons Rithvik (15) and Dhithick (11).Police suspect it to be a suicide pact, as a note recovered from the residence revealed that Siranjeevi was distressed over business losses.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the incident to uncover more details. The tragic discovery has shocked the local community and highlights the need for awareness on mental health support.