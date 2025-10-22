Paddy crops under water in delta areas

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu’s delta districts have led to the submersion of thousands of acres of paddy crops, causing severe distress among farmers.

Continuous downpour over the past ten days has inundated young samba paddy, especially in regions like Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Viluppuram, and Chengalpattu.

In areas such as Alagiri Colony in Thiruvarur, houses have been flooded, causing widespread hardship to residents. The standing water has damaged crops that were ready for harvest, resulting in farmers facing heavy financial losses and urgent calls for government relief.In response to the heavy rains, the Mettur Dam’s water level has surged to its full capacity of 120 feet, with current storage at 93.47 TMC.

The dam is receiving an inflow of 35,500 cubic feet per second, prompting the release of 35,000 cusecs downstream through hydroelectric power stations and canal systems to manage the water flow. This release supports irrigation needs but also raises concerns over flood risks in lower regions.

The persistent rain and the rising water discharge from Mettur Dam have compounded the challenges for delta farmers, who are urging immediate government intervention to provide compensation for crop damage and to implement effective measures for water drainage and flood control in the affected areas.