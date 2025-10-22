Modi speaks to Trump, Calls for unity against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump exchanged warm Diwali greetings in their second call within two months, during which Modi emphasized the importance of unity against terrorism.

Modi’s message subtly flagged concerns over the US warming ties with Pakistan, a state New Delhi accuses of sponsoring terrorism. While Trump spoke openly of trade and regional peace, including avoiding war with Pakistan, Modi’s statement underscored India’s firm stance on terrorism and expectation that its allies support this position.

The call marks an important diplomatic dialogue amid shifting US-Pakistan relations.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump lit lamps at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate Diwali. He was joined by Indian-American officials and community leaders.

A traditional five-wick brass lamp was placed on a flower-decorated table near the Resolute Desk. Trump said the lamp stands for the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Top officials like FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard were present at the event.