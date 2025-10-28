Norris wins Mexican GP

Lando Norris reclaimed the championship lead from teammate Oscar Piastri by winning in Mexico City to snap a five-race losing streak and create a tense final push for the Formula 1 title.

“I think it is just my best performance through a whole weekend,” said Norris, who started from the pole, was never challenged and won by 30 seconds.

The sixth victory of the season for Norris was his first time back on top of the podium since winning the Hungarian Grand Prix at the start of August. More important, Norris pounced on the recent slump Piastri has fallen into to tighten the teammates’ bid to dethrone Max Verstappen as world champion.

Norris holds a one-point advantage over Piastri with four races remaining.

Norris opened the race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez trailing Piastri by 14 points in the driver standings. McLaren has already clinched its second consecutive constructors championship and is now seeking to end Verstappen’s four-year reign as F1’s world champion with either of its drivers.