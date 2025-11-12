Blast suspects had planned Diwali attack but aborted, say reports

In a shocking revelation from the ongoing investigations into the recent Delhi car bomb explosion near the Red Fort, authorities have uncovered that the suspected terrorists had initially planned to carry out an attack during the Diwali festival but later aborted the plan.

The investigation has linked the suspects to a larger terror module associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The blast on a busy Monday evening killed 12 people and has shaken security agencies. The accused include highly educated individuals, notably doctors, who are believed to have orchestrated the terror network spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Key suspects arrested so far include Dr. Muzammil Ganaie from Pulwama, Dr. Shaheen Sayeed from Lucknow, Dr. Adeel from Kulgam, Dr. Umar Nabi also from Pulwama, and Dr. Mohammad Mohiyudheen from Hyderabad, among others.