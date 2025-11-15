Chennai One App adds suburban train ticket booking

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has upgraded the Chennai One mobile app, launched on September 22, 2025, to include booking of suburban train tickets for the Southern Railway network. This move enhances integrated, multimodal ticketing across Chennai’s public transport system, which covers suburban trains, Chennai Metro, MTC buses, autos, and cabs. Commuters can now book unreserved, paperless single-journey tickets for both Second Class and First Class trains within the Chennai Metropolitan Area directly through the Chennai One app. The fares are consistent with those available through the dedicated UTS app, ticket counters, and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs). However, the booking of air-conditioned EMU train tickets is not available on the app at present. Ticket verification is streamlined with passengers required to present the “Show Original Train Ticket” option on their phone during ticket inspection. The app’s integration simplifies travel planning and payment with a unified platform, allowing users to move seamlessly across various modes without the hassle of multiple tickets or apps. This innovative feature marks a significant step towards making public transport in Chennai faster, safer, and more convenient, encouraging digital and cashless transactions while improving commuter experience. @@@@