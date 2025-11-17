Low pressure area over Bay persists

As the Low Pressure area over the bay persisted, several parts of

Tamil Nadu including Delta, Coastal and southern districts are expected to receive heavy rains.

In view of the heavy rains forecast, which would intensify the Northeast monsoon rainfallvactivity, the Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management reviewed the situation with the respective District Collectors and directe them to take all precautionary measures including opening of relief camps to house those evacuated from river embankments and low lying areas.

The state government has also opened a round the clock control room for the benefit of the public and the officials are continuously monitoring the rain situation.

In a bulletin, the Met office said yesterday’s Low Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast persists over the same region.

It said under the influence of the Low Pressure are, light to moderate rain at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu, at isolated places over Interior Tamilnadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai,

Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Villuppuram, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur and Ramanathapuram districts and Puducherry.

On November 18, light to moderate rain at many places over South Tamilnadu, at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi,

Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Theni districts, while heavy rain

is likely to occur at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts, the next day.

On November 20 light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over TamilNadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to

occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Mayiladuthurai and Chengalpattu

districts and Puducherry.

Several districts were expected to get intense rainfall activity on November 21 and 22 with the likelihood of formation of a fresh system.

With the Met office forecasting formation of yet another Low Pressure area over the Bay

on November 21, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai city, itsbneighbouring Northern districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, and in Cauvery delta districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur and in southern Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi,

Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal area for two days on November 21 and 22.

Met office said thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over TamilNadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

It said squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu coast, over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Commorin area and fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during

the above mentioned period.

The forecast for Chennai City is that moderate to heavy rain, isolated very heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur for two days.