Rahul to meet TN Cong leaders to discuss on SIR

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to consult with Congress leaders on November 18, to strategize on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Tamil Nadu and several other states ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

The Congress party is expressing concerns that the SIR exercise could lead to voter deletions and disenfranchisement, especially targeting minorities, Dalits, and the rural poor.

Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders plan to assess the ground-level situation, discuss objections to the SIR, and coordinate their party’s response, including potential legal and political actions regarding the voter list updates.

The meeting in Delhi will include state and legislative party leaders from Tamil Nadu and other states involved in the SIR exercise. The Congress sees the SIR issues as critical for electoral fairness and is taking active steps to monitor and contest any irregularities in the voter lists.

This follows protests and political opposition from regional parties, including DMK and others, who fear the SIR could affect the voter base in the upcoming elections .