Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam saved many lives, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has proudly highlighted the profound impact of the flagship healthcare initiative “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam” (Healthcare at Doorstep), stating that the scheme has saved countless lives by providing essential medical care directly to the homes of people across the state.

Speaking at events marking the milestone of reaching over 2 crore beneficiaries under the scheme, Stalin said, “This program is not just healthcare; it is a lifeline for our people. By bringing medicines, treatment, and support to doorsteps, especially for those who cannot easily access hospitals, we have saved many lives.”

Started in August 2021 in Krishnagiri district, the scheme addresses chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension through early detection, continuous monitoring, and timely delivery of medicines. It has expanded to cover both rural and urban populations, employing skilled health volunteers to reach vulnerable groups.Stalin commended the dedication of medical and field staff who tirelessly travel to villages and urban localities, noting that “The success of this scheme depends on their unwavering commitment to stand with our people in the field, ensuring no one is left behind.”

The program has received prestigious international recognition, including the United Nations Interagency Task Force Award in 2024, affirming its excellence in disease control and public health outreach.

Through “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam,” the Tamil Nadu government aims to reduce health disparities, promote preventive care, and build a healthier society.

Stalin emphasized, “Our efforts continue to create a model that other states and countries can emulate, demonstrating how government care can truly reach every citizen’s doorstep.”