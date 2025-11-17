Bomb threats target CM, actor-director residences

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, along with popular actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Kushbu, and director Murugadoss, recently received bomb threat emails targeting their residences.

The threats were sent via email on the night of November 16, to the office of the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP).

The authorities immediately launched a thorough investigation and conducted bomb disposal checks at all the targeted locations, including the homes of these prominent personalities.

Bomb disposal experts and police officials carried out investigations at the residences but found no explosives, confirming the threats as hoaxes. Nonetheless, security has been intensified around all the individuals, with police patrols and bomb squads on high alert.

This surge in bomb threats follows a pattern of increasing hoax threats in Tamil Nadu that have targeted politicians, film celebrities, and public figures over recent months, raising concerns about public safety and disrupting normalcy.

Authorities are probing the origins of these threats and suspect the involvement of masked individuals using VPNs and dark web technologies to conceal their identities.

Police commissioner A Arun emphasized that no threat is taken lightly, with investigations ongoing and necessary precautions being enforced. This incident adds to a history of bomb threats linked to M.K. Stalin, including past incidents at his residence and political gatherings.

The police continue to work diligently to secure the safety of the state’s leaders and notable citizens, reinforcing vigilance amid heightened security concerns.