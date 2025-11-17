CBI continues enquiry into Karur stampede tragedy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers have been conducting intensive probe activities into the Karur stampede case for the third consecutive day, meeting with injured individuals and families of the deceased in the district.

The investigation follows the tragic crowd crush that occurred on September 27, 2025, at a political rally held by actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which claimed 41 lives and injured over 110 people.

CBI officials have been stationed in Karur, with a particular focus on gathering firsthand accounts from survivors and relatives of victims in various localities including Velusamypuram, Venkamedu, and nearby areas. The officials have been meticulously documenting the nature of injuries, treatment received, and the circumstances surrounding the chaos that led to the stampede.

On the third day of this detailed inquiry, a team of three CBI officers, including a female officer, visited the homes of victims to record statements on-site, emphasizing a thorough and empathetic investigation process.

Earlier, the CBI had filed the initial First Information Report (FIR) at the Karur court and subsequently transferred the case to the Tiruchirappalli Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court. The agency is expected to submit a monthly progress report on the investigation to the court soon.

The investigation has also been marked by scrutiny over alleged lapses in security measures and crowd management that exacerbated the tragedy, while Tamil Nadu’s government and agencies continue to face intense public and political pressures to deliver justice and prevent such incidents in the future.