Nitish Kumar set to continue as Bihar CM: NDA

Senior BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal confirmed that Nitish Kumar will continue as the Chief Minister of Bihar, with only formalities remaining before the official announcement.

Jaiswal stated that the BJP legislature party will convene on Tuesday morning at the party’s state headquarters to elect its leader, followed immediately by a meeting of the NDA legislature party to finalize Nitish Kumar as the alliance’s nominee for the top post.

The grand swearing-in ceremony for Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister is scheduled for November 20 at Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan. The event is expected to be a major political spectacle, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states likely to be in attendance.

The formalities are progressing swiftly after the NDA’s decisive victory in the recent Bihar Assembly elections.

This will mark Nitish Kumar’s historic tenth term as Bihar’s Chief Minister, underscoring his enduring political influence and leadership in the state.

The new government formation is being closely watched as NDA prepares to continue its governance with renewed strength and a strong mandate.

Preparations are underway for a grand ceremony highlighting the coalition’s commitment to development and stability in Bihar.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Santosh Kumar Suman insisted on Monday that his party isn’t bargaining for power even as the NDA moves to stitch up its new government in Bihar.

“Even if we do not get the ministerial post, we will still serve the people of Bihar. We are not asking for anything, neither have we asked for it, nor will we ask for it. Whatever happens will be decided in front of everyone,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said on Monday that Tejashwi Yadav had been the Mahagathbandhan’s clear choice for chief minister and argued that internal discord within the BJP stood in sharp contrast to the Opposition’s backing for the RJD leader.

“Tejashwi Yadav from the Mahagathbandhan was nominated for the Chief Ministerial post… On the other hand, there is the BJP; you cannot imagine how much internal fighting there is in it… Tejashwi Yadav is a popular leader and has the trust of the people. If there had been no robbery of public votes, then definitely he would have become the Chief Minister of Bihar,” Prasad said.