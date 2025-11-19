UN backs Trump’s Gaza plan

An Israeli was killed and three others were wounded in a ramming and stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion junction in the West Bank on Tuesday, an incident that occurred amid a recent increase in settler violence against Palestinians.

The violence followed a major diplomatic development: the UN Security Council’s 13-0 approval of US President Donald Trump’s comprehensive blueprint for Gaza’s postwar framework, with Russia and China abstaining.

The US resolution gives international backing to the plan, which is intended to secure a fragile ceasefire.

The resolution authorizes the creation of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) with a mandate to demilitarize Gaza by ensuring the “permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups.”

The plan also establishes a transitional authority, the Board of Peace, which the US President is set to oversee.

The move drew sharply contrasting reactions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded the vote, praising the plan’s focus on demilitarization and deradicalization.

However, Israel’s strong opposition to a Palestinian state remains, despite the resolution’s inclusion of language about a possible “credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood” following reforms and reconstruction.

Hamas vehemently rejected the resolution, arguing that the ISF’s mandate to disarm armed groups “strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation,” and that the plan fails to meet Palestinian political demands.

In contrast, the Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution, particularly after Arab nations successfully pressed the US to strengthen language referencing a future Palestinian state.

The ISF will be authorized to use “all necessary measures” to carry out its mandate, which includes securing borders and humanitarian aid flow.

The plan outlines that Israeli forces will withdraw from Gaza based on agreed-upon demilitarization timelines. The Board of Peace and ISF have a mandate that is currently set to expire at the end of 2027.