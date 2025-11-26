Centre denying funds, imposes conditions: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has launched scathing attacks on both the Central government and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, highlighting what he described as deliberate discrimination and betrayal against Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a government event in Erode, Stalin accused the Central BJP government of unfairly rejecting crucial metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai, while only metaphorically “putting up fences” around Tamil Nadu when it comes to denying funds and imposing conditions.

He pledged to raise these issues directly with the Prime Minister during every meeting to ensure Tamil Nadu’s interests are not sidelined. Stalin also alleged that the Centre is attempting to curtail democratic rights through the new Systematic Information Registry (SIR), which he claimed is designed to manipulate voter lists and strip people of their electoral rights.

He urged everyone to ensure their names are on the voter list, emphasizing its importance.

Turning to AIADMK’s Edappadi Palaniswami, Stalin criticized him sharply, questioning why Palaniswami has failed to meet the Prime Minister to advocate for Tamil Nadu’s farmers and infrastructure projects. He branded Palaniswami as a “green traitor” for actions perceived as betraying farmers, pointing out that Palaniswami has caused failures, including the scrapping of the Coimbatore metro rail project.

Referring to Palaniswami’s conduct, Stalin said his repeated failures earned him the title “Ten-time loser Palaniswami” and characterized him as someone without backbone or sincerity towards farmers and the state.

These remarks highlight the continuing bitter political rivalry between the DMK government and the AIADMK opposition in Tamil Nadu amidst growing tension with the Central government over state rights, development projects, and electoral processes