Governor Ravi spreading rumors, alleges CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sharply criticized Governor R.N. Ravi, accusing him of repeatedly undermining the state government and spreading falsehoods that damage the people’s trust and the bond between the DMK-led government and the citizens.

Speaking in Erode, Stalin accused the Governor of praising the BJP government despite its failure to prevent terrorist attacks and warned that the Governor’s arrogance must be checked.Stalin expressed frustration over the Governor’s objections to Tamil students studying English and rejected his interference regarding Tamil linguistic pride.

He accused R.N. Ravi of spreading baseless rumors about security issues in Tamil Nadu and conspiring to disrupt the close relationship between the people and the DMK government. Stalin cautioned that if the Governor continued such rhetoric, the government would respond strongly.

This public indictment reflects ongoing tensions between the state government and the Centre-appointed Governor, highlighting deep political divisions amid broader constitutional and cultural debates in Tamil Nadu.