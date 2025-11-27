Balakrishna, Gopichand Malineni reunite for a historical epic

Nandamuri Balakrishna, fresh off a streak of blockbusters, is all set to return in a massive historical epic titled NBK111, directed by mass filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film marks the fourth collaboration between Balakrishna and Nayanthara, who plays the female lead. Nandamuri Balakrishna, fresh off a streak of blockbusters, is all set to return in a massive historical epic titled NBK111, directed by mass filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film marks the fourth collaboration between Balakrishna and Nayanthara, who plays the female lead.

The project was launched in Hyderabad with a grand pooja ceremony. AP Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and Gottipati Ravi Kumar handed over the script, while veteran director B. Gopal sounded the clapboard and Balakrishna’s daughter Tejaswini switched on the camera. The first shot was directed jointly by Boyapati Sreenu, Bobby, and Buchi Babu.

A striking poster reveals Balakrishna as a fierce king with a commanding presence, signalling a never-before-seen avatar. With a majestic period backdrop, NBK111 promises intense action, high emotions, and grand visuals as Gopichand Malineni ventures into historical drama for the first time.