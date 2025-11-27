There is freshness,  humour in Revolver Rita: Keerthy Suresh

At the event, actors Blade Shankar, Augustine, Sanjeev, Kathiravan, Akshita Ajith, and Senthilrajan shared their experiences working on the film. Many appreciated director JK Chandru’s clarity and Keerthy Suresh’s friendly, grounded nature on set. They described Revolver Rita as an entertaining family-friendly film with humour, action, and emotional moments.

Director JK Chandru thanked the producers for supporting a heroine-centric project and praised Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Sarathkumar for their powerful performances. He highlighted the contributions of cinematographer Dinesh, music director Sean Roldan, action master Dilip Subbarayan, and editor Praveen.

Keerthy Suresh, who plays the titular character Rita, said she instantly loved the script for its humour and freshness. She expressed gratitude to the team and shared her excitement about acting alongside Radhika Sarathkumar for the first time.

Featuring a strong supporting cast including Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, John Vijay, and others, Revolver Rita is billed as a dark comedy with commercial appeal, crafted on a grand scale.

The film marks the second production venture of The Route and promises to offer audiences a unique entertainer when it releases on November 28.