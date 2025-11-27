Rajesh Kumar Ventures into OTT with Regai premiering on ZEE5

Crime writer Rajesh Kumar, well-known for his prolific contributions to Tamil crime fiction with over 1,500 novels, is making his debut in the OTT space with the Tamil crime thriller series “Regai,” which premieres on ZEE5. Crime writer Rajesh Kumar, well-known for his prolific contributions to Tamil crime fiction with over 1,500 novels, is making his debut in the OTT space with the Tamil crime thriller series “Regai,” which premieres on ZEE5.

Based on his 1990s novel “Ulagai Vilaikael,” “Regai” is a gripping medical thriller that delves into dark and hidden crimes within society, focusing on sinister medical trials. The series, created, written, and directed by Dhinakaran M, revolves around a routine investigation by Sub-Inspector Vetri that spirals into a dangerous web of betrayal and mystery when a severed hand is discovered concealed in melting ice.

Rajesh Kumar expressed his excitement over this first collaboration with OTT platforms, noting that the adaptation brings fresh fear and intensity to the crime genre, proving its vitality. He continues to write with disciplined dedication from his home in Coimbatore, balancing his passion for storytelling with his personal life.

Rajesh Kumar also revealed plans for further collaborations with Zee5, including developing popular detective characters inspired by his literary creations, like Vivek, who is modeled after Swami Vivekananda.”Regai” is praised both for its psychological depth and its exploration of quiet, often unnoticed violence that impacts people’s lives.

Through this series, Rajesh Kumar and Dhinakaran aim to highlight darker societal truths while offering viewers a tense and engaging crime thriller experience. The series features prominent actors Bala Hasan, Pavithra Janani, and Vinothini Vaidyanathan, and promises a mix of suspense, complex characters, and a compelling investigation into crimes that blur the lines between predator and prey, making it a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.