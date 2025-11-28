CBI summons DSP in Karur stampede investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the Deputy Superintendent of Police who was in charge of security arrangements at the event where the Karur stampede occurred.

This marks a significant step in the ongoing probe into the tragic incident that claimed 41 lives.

The stampede took place on September 27, 2025, during a public rally organised in Velusamypuram, Karur district. The turnout far exceeded the expected numbers, resulting in a sudden crowd surge that overwhelmed the security measures in place. Although the local police initially handled the case, the state government later appointed a one-member commission to inquire into the tragedy.

On October 13, 2025, the Supreme Court transferred the investigation to the CBI, emphasising the need for a fair and impartial probe. The Court also set up a three-member supervisory committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi, with two senior IPS officers as members. All documents, evidence, and digital material collected by the state police were directed to be handed over to the CBI.

A 12-member CBI team inspected the site on October 31, using advanced 3D laser scanning technology to recreate the sequence of events. Investigators also collected CCTV footage from nearby shops and spoke to local residents to gather eyewitness accounts. As part of this extensive inquiry, the CBI has now called the DSP, Selvaraj, who supervised security for the rally, for detailed questioning regarding planning and crowd management.

This move indicates that the CBI is closely examining possible lapses in security arrangements. The focus on police responsibility suggests that investigators are considering whether inadequate planning or negligence contributed to the deadly crowd crush. As the probe deepens, more officials and organisers are expected to be questioned to ensure accountability for the tragedy.