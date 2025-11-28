Indian students, workers drive UK’s rising exit trend

Indian students and workers led UK visa-holders leaving the country, driving net migration down by 204,000, an 80% fall from 2023. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that 45,000 Indians on study visas and 22,000 on work visas emigrated in the year ending June 2025, with 7,000 more in “other” visa categories, totaling 74,000, followed by 42,000 Chinese nationals. The ONS attributed the increase in emigration mainly to students from India and China. Despite high emigration, Indians remain the largest non-EU nationality immigrating to the UK, with 90,000 study visas and 46,000 work visas granted. Net migration fell to its lowest level since 2021 due to fewer arrivals for work and study, fewer dependents, and a gradual rise in emigration. UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood welcomed the decline, while critics warned that fewer skilled-worker visas could harm industries and slow economic growth. @@@@