Cyclone Ditwah nears Puducherry

Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continued to move steadily towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Saturday, triggering widespread alerts, heavy rainfall and major safety measures across the state.

The storm, which was moving northwards at 8 kmph over the southwest Bay of Bengal, was located about 430 km south of Chennai at 2:30 am. Under its influence, several parts of Chennai, its suburbs and pockets of Tiruvallur district—including Ponneri, Minjur, Pulicat, Thachur, Cholavaram, Puzhal and Gummidipoondi—received moderate to intense rainfall through the early hours, accompanied by dense cloud cover.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Ditwah will continue on a north-northwest track, skirting coastal Sri Lanka and approaching north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh by early November 30. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204 mm in northern Tamil Nadu on November 29 and 30, raising concerns of flooding, waterlogging and potential damage in vulnerable areas. A red alert indicating extreme risk has been issued for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry, while orange alerts have been announced for Chennai, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Karaikal. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is closely monitoring the situation, coordinating relief and preparedness measures, especially after Sri Lanka reported more than 50 deaths due to the cyclone’s earlier impact.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued strict safety guidelines for residents, urging them to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and to avoid travel during intense rain and strong winds. Fisherfolk have been instructed not to venture into the sea, and the public has been advised to avoid beaches, coastal roads, trees, hoardings and weak structures that may collapse. Residents have been asked to stock essential supplies including drinking water, milk, medicines, candles, flashlights and non-perishable food items, preparing for possible power outages and disruptions. Emergency helplines have been activated, pumps deployed in flood-prone areas and crews assigned to trim weak tree branches along major roads.

Cyclone Ditwah has also caused major disruptions to air travel. Chennai International Airport cancelled 54 flights, including several IndiGo ATR services to cities such as Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi and Madurai, as strong winds and unstable conditions persisted. Authorities warned that further delays and cancellations may occur depending on the cyclone’s intensity.

The IMD has issued warnings of squally winds reaching 50–60 kmph with gusts of up to 70 kmph, increasing to gale-force winds of 70–80 kmph with gusts up to 90 kmph until the morning of November 30. Sea conditions are expected to be very rough to high, posing significant risks to marine activities. A fishing ban remains in place across the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Andhra Pradesh coasts, and parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, including Lakshadweep, the Maldives and Kerala. Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2 has been hoisted at Puducherry port.

As the cyclone edges closer, disaster response teams across Tamil Nadu remain on high alert. Emergency shelters have been set up in vulnerable districts, and power and rescue teams are on standby for rapid deployment. With the next 24 hours expected to be critical for Chennai, Puducherry and neighbouring districts, authorities are urging the public to remain cautious, follow official advisories and avoid spreading unverified information.