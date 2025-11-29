TN: 10 NDRF teams arrive ahead of cyclone Ditwah landfall

Tamil Nadu summoned 10 more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Pune and Vadodara as precautionary measure against Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, positioned 400 km southeast of Chennai and advancing north-northwest at 8 kmph toward north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by November 30.

Currently, 14 NDRF teams engage in rescue operations across vulnerable districts amid heavy delta rains triggered by the storm over southwest Bay of Bengal. Five additional teams will station in Chennai, five in Villupuram to bolster flood response.

Each NDRF team includes 30 personnel equipped for disaster relief, joining prior deployments in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, and Puducherry, some with search dogs like Rani, Mickey, Laika, and Rambo for debris rescues.

Deputy Commander confirmed the reinforcements following state requests, with Tamil Nadu CM Stalin coordinating alongside 16 SDRF teams. IMD red alerts forecast extremely heavy rainfall over delta districts till November 30.