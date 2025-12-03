Chennai rains: Vijay blames incomplete drainage for flooding

Spread the love

Amid Chennai RainsTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay issued a statement highlighting how ongoing rains across Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu have disrupted normal life due to inadequate drainage infrastructure.

He attributed the current hardships to the failure of drainage facilities, which were not properly or fully completed despite fund allocations over four-and-a-half years of governance.

Vijay urged the public to prioritize their safety and remain cautious during the downpours.

Vijay called on TVK members to provide necessary assistance safely to those affected by the rains.

He criticized the government, stating that even minimal concern for citizens would have prevented such severe waterlogging from moderate rainfall.

The actor-turned-politician demanded immediate action to ensure rainwater drainage, preventing further disruptions to daily life during the remaining monsoon season.

This comes amid recent heavy rains in Chennai, echoing past criticisms by Vijay on similar issues.

Authorities face ongoing pressure to enhance urban drainage amid climate challenges.