New rules cap advance rent to two months for landlords 

The soon-to-be-implemented "Home Rent Rules 2025" in Tamil Nadu will significantly change how landlords and tenants handle advance rent payments. Under the new regulations, homeowners are allowed to collect advance rent only up to two months' rent — any demand beyond that will not be permitted.

Mandatory Registration of Tenancy Agreements

Alongside the cap on advance rent, the new law mandates that all tenancy agreements — whether for residential or commercial properties — must be formally registered. The agreement must be processed within two months of being signed. If property owners and tenants fail to register the agreement in time, landlords risk a penalty of ₹5,000.

Paper-based or informal agreements will no longer suffice; registration must be completed through the appropriate legal channels, potentially including online or at a registrar’s office, ensuring better transparency and accountability.

Rights and Obligations for Both Parties

Under the upcoming rules, tenants and landlords will both have clearly defined rights and responsibilities. For instance:

The landlord must provide a written agreement, duly signed and registered, as proof of tenancy.

In case landlords demand more than two months’ rent in advance, tenants will be legally protected against such excessive demands.

For properties under tenancy, tenants cannot be evicted arbitrarily; eviction or disputes must follow defined legal procedures under the new rules.

Relief for Tenants, New Compliance for Landlords

For many tenants — especially students, working professionals and families who move often — the prospect of paying only two months’ rent as advance offers considerable relief compared with earlier practices where landlords commonly demanded six months or more.

On the other hand, landlords will need to comply with the new regulations: register tenancy agreements, limit advance demands, and follow proper legal procedures for rent, maintenance, and eviction. Failure to comply could expose them to legal or financial penalties.

In cities like Chennai where demand for rental housing remains high, the absence of regulation has often allowed landlords to demand heavy security deposits — sometimes equivalent to many months’ rent — creating a burden for tenants. The new rule aims to correct that imbalance and bring fairness and clarity to tenant-landlord relations across Tamil Nadu.