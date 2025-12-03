DMK govt cares a lot for physically–challenged: CM

Spread the love

On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin reaffirmed that the DMK‑led government stands committed to offering equal opportunities and rights to physically challenged citizens, rejecting pity in favor of empowerment.

During the event at Chennai’s Valluvar Kottam, Stalin inaugurated a photo‑exhibition organised by the State Welfare Department. He distributed battery‑powered wheelchairs and three‑wheeled mobility vehicles to differently abled individuals, and underlined that disability should not be viewed as a burden but as a matter of rights.

The Chief Minister highlighted that under DMK rule:

Over 60 welfare‑related government orders have been issued since 2021 to benefit persons with disabilities.

Disability‑benefit and educational support schemes have been strengthened, including doubling the financial assistance to disabled students.

The government has initiated a plan to nominate differently abled persons as representatives in all urban and rural local bodies—aimed at ensuring grassroots-level participation and representation.

Stalin said that the government aims to transform societal attitudes — not through charity, but through dignity, inclusion and real opportunities for the disabled community.