Chargesheet filed in Kovai student sexual assault case

Peelamedu police in Coimbatore submitted a 50-page preliminary chargesheet via e-filing to the Additional Mahila Court, advancing the probe into the sexual assault of a college student on November 2 near the airport’s rear.

The victim sat in a car with her boyfriend when three men—Satheesh (30), Karthik (21), and Guna (20)—allegedly assaulted her, leading to their arrest after they attacked police and attempted escape, resulting in leg shots.

The accused remain in Coimbatore Central Jail following one-day police custody interrogation.

The chargesheet invokes 13 sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including kidnapping, murder threats, criminal conspiracy, gang rape, evidence tampering, attempted murder, grievous hurt, and robbery.

Filed 29 days post-incident, it sets the stage for trial once forensic results from trace evidence, blood, and DNA tests reach the court for the final version.

Investigations revealed the trio’s links to a prior murder case in Kovilpalayam, deepening scrutiny.

Police efforts underscore swift action in high-profile cases, with expectations for expedited hearings and judgments against the perpetrators.

The incident has spotlighted safety concerns near key infrastructure like airports.