Karthigai Deepam fete at Vadapalani Murugan temple

As part of the preliminary celebrations held on Bharani Karthigai, devotees lit 1008 lamps at the Valli–Devasena Subramaniyar shrine and 36 traditional lamps in the main sanctum. These rituals marked the spiritual commencement of the auspicious event.

On the day of Maha Deepam, the temple doors were opened as early as 4:30 am to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims. At 6:30 am, a special abhishekam was performed for the presiding deity, following which Lord Murugan was adorned in a magnificent Raja Alankaram, adding royal splendour to the celebrations.

The rituals continued at 12 noon with the anointment of the silver kavacham to the deity. Later in the evening, at around 5 pm, a special sandal paste and vastram (silk cloth) alankaram will be performed, enhancing the sanctity of the occasion.

The highlight of the festival, the Karthigai Deepam pooja, is scheduled for 6 pm. The sacred lamps will be lit across 27 Nakshatras, the four temple gopurams, and eight principal sannidhis, illuminating the entire temple complex in a divine glow.

The celebrations will conclude with the traditional Sokkapana burning at 8:30 pm, a symbolic ritual that marks the triumph of light over darkness. With tight security arrangements and special crowd-management measures in place, authorities are ensuring the smooth conduct of the festival.