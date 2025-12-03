Chembarambakkam lake water level rises to 22 ft

From today, officials began releasing 200 cusecs of surplus water from the reservoir as a safety measure. The decision has been taken to regulate the increasing inflow and maintain the structural safety of the lake bund.

Currently, the lake is receiving an inflow of 1,330 cusecs. The total water storage has touched 3,110 million cubic feet (mcft), out of its full capacity of 3,645 mcft. With rainfall continuing in the catchment areas, water resources officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Authorities have advised people living in low-lying and downstream areas to remain alert but assured that the release will be carried out in a controlled manner. Disaster management teams and local bodies have been placed on standby to respond quickly if the situation changes.

Officials have reiterated that all precautionary measures are in place and regular updates will be provided to ensure public safety.