Clashes Erupt in Thiruparankundram Over Karthigai Deepam Lighting Dispute

Tensions boiled over at Madurai’s Thiruparankundram hill during Karthigai Deepam festival as Hindu outfits clashed with police protesting the failure to light the traditional lamp at a disputed deepathoon near Sikandar Dargah. Tensions boiled over at Madurai’s Thiruparankundram hill during Karthigai Deepam festival as Hindu outfits clashed with police protesting the failure to light the traditional lamp at a disputed deepathoon near Sikandar Dargah.

While the deepam was lit at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as usual, it may be recalled that Madras High Court Justice G.R. Swaminathan had permitted petitioner Rama Ravikumar and others to ignite it 15 meters from the dargah, deploying CISF personnel for protection—yet police barred access citing Section 144 prohibitory orders.

BJP, Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi, and others dismantled barricades, hurled barriers, and scuffled, injuring at least one policeman who received treatment at a local hospital.

Over 1,000 police maintained heavy deployment amid slogans and protests at sites like the 16-pillar mandapam and temple entrance, with around 50 cadres briefly entering the hilltop before dispersal. Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara Subramaniam and BJP zonal leader Velmurugan led demonstrations, accusing authorities of defying the court and interfering in Hindu rituals.

The state government appealed the order, with Justice Jayachandran scheduling hearings from December 4; Madurai Police Commissioner J. Loganathan affirmed no hill access due to restrictions.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran condemned the unrest as an “attempt to tarnish Thiruparankundram’s sanctity and attack devotees,” demanding a judicial probe into alleged police excess against a centuries-old practice.