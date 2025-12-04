Super show

The recognition by NITI Aayog of more than fifty “best standards” adopted by Tamil Nadu’s higher-education system is not just a badge of honour — it is a validation of decades of consistent effort to make university-level education accessible, inclusive, and quality-driven. Under the central scheme Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the state has invested in infrastructure, administration reforms, and educational equity — results are visible in improved gross-enrolment ratios, increased representation of SC/ST students, and greater support for soft-skill training, research projects and digital library networks. In a country where many states struggle with dropouts and limited resources, Tamil Nadu’s achievement stands out as a blueprint for others to emulate.

Yet, this achievement also comes with responsibilities. Recognition should not become a mere trophy; it must strengthen the resolve to maintain and deepen these standards. The state must ensure that funding under RUSA — now nearly ₹497 crore approved under phase 2.0 — is judiciously used to expand academic-care support, upgrade teaching infrastructure, foster university-industry collaborations, and sustain soft-skill and research opportunities. Furthermore, as higher-education opportunities expand, institutions must guard against complacency and ensure that the access granted is matched by real quality, relevance and employability for students across backgrounds.

Finally, the spotlight on Tamil Nadu must encourage national discussions on how states can leverage central schemes like RUSA to build robust higher-education ecosystems. If more states follow this path — prioritising equity, infrastructure, and quality — India’s dream of an inclusive, skilled and future-ready youth population may come closer to reality. The NITI Aayog endorsement is a welcome milestone — but far more important will be how the state and its institutions build on it, to deliver education that empowers every student to contribute meaningfully to society.