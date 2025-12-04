Akhanda 2 to storm theatres tomorrow 

At the event, director Boyapati Sreenu said that Akhanda 2 is not confined to a single language or region. According to him, the film carries the essence of Hindu dharma, spirituality and Indian cultural values. He added that the narrative is designed to strike a chord with audiences across linguistic boundaries, blending devotion, action and emotion in a powerful commercial format.

Nandamuri Balakrishna grew emotional as he spoke about his special bond with Chennai. He said the city is his birthplace and returning here always feels like coming back home. He also recalled his father, the legendary N. T. Rama Rao’s deep connection with Tamil Nadu. Thanking the audience for the love shown to the first part, he remarked that Akhanda 2 is not just a sequel but a tribute to Sanatana dharma and Indian tradition, which he hopes the younger generation will understand and take pride in.

The film is produced by 14 Reels Plus, produced by Ram Asmat and Gopi Chand Asmat, and presented by M. Tejaswini Nandamuri. The cast includes Adhi Pinisetty in a strong antagonist role and Samyuktha as the female lead. Actress Harshali Malhotra also makes brief but impactful appearances, adding emotional depth to the story.