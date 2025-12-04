Aishwarya Rajesh’s film titled Oh..! Sukumari

Directed by debutant Bharat Darshan and produced by Ganga Entertainments under the banner of Maheshwara Reddy Mooli, Oh..! Sukumari is envisioned as a pan-Indian family entertainer with plans for a wide release across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

From the first look poster, the film hints at more than a regular romance. The artwork features a glossy blue heart fractured by a bold orange lightning bolt — a symbolic suggestion of emotional turbulence or conflict at the heart of the story. The rural backdrop, with a banyan tree dramatically lit and silhouettes of villagers running, further suggests a rustic, dramatic setting with potential for intense emotional and social themes.

The cast beyond Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh includes actors such as Jhansi, Vishnu O Laddu, Aamani, Muralidhar Gaud, Anand, Anjimama, Sivanand, Kota Jayaram, Kavireddy Srinivas and Saranya, indicating a sizeable ensemble.