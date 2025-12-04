Aishwarya Rajesh’s film titled Oh..! Sukumari

The film starring Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh has been officially titled Oh..! Sukumari. After its formal launch last month, the makers revealed the name on December 3, 2025 — ending the interim tag of “Production No. 2.” 
Directed by debutant Bharat Darshan and produced by Ganga Entertainments under the banner of Maheshwara Reddy Mooli, Oh..! Sukumari is envisioned as a pan-Indian family entertainer with plans for a wide release across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.
From the first look poster, the film hints at more than a regular romance. The artwork features a glossy blue heart fractured by a bold orange lightning bolt — a symbolic suggestion of emotional turbulence or conflict at the heart of the story. The rural backdrop, with a banyan tree dramatically lit and silhouettes of villagers running, further suggests a rustic, dramatic setting with potential for intense emotional and social themes.
The cast beyond Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh includes actors such as Jhansi, Vishnu O Laddu, Aamani, Muralidhar Gaud, Anand, Anjimama, Sivanand, Kota Jayaram, Kavireddy Srinivas and Saranya, indicating a sizeable ensemble.

