AR Rahman to sing all songs for Prabhu Deva’s Moon Walk

The makers of the eagerly awaited film Moon Walk have announced that the legendary composer-singer A. R. Rahman will sing all five songs in the soundtrack — marking a major reunion with actor-dancer Prabhu Deva after more than 25 years.

The track titles, each themed as a celebration, have also been revealed: “Yethu: A Celebration of Happiness”, “Macarena: A Celebration of Friendship”, “Mayile: A Celebration of Hard Work”, “Tinga: A Celebration of Love” and “Jiger: A Celebration of Life”.

Directed by debutant Manoj NS (also producing under his banner), Moon Walk promises to be a full-fledged musical entertainer. Alongside Rahman’s compositions, the album will feature lyrics penned by a roster of writers — including Sathyan, Vishnu Edavan, Vivek, Arivu and Vignesh.

Moon Walk also carries the weight of nostalgia: Rahman and Prabhu Deva previously collaborated on iconic films such as Kaadhalan, Mr Romeo, Love Birds and Minsara Kanavu — and captured public imagination with dance-hits like the evergreen “Chikku Bukku Rayile” from Gentleman.

The film’s ensemble cast includes names such as Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Nishma Chengappa, among others. Post-production is reportedly underway, with a theatrical release slated for summer 2026.

With all songs entrusted to Rahman and the reunion of him with Prabhu Deva, Moon Walk is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated musical films in recent Tamil cinema — promising melody, dance, emotion and a strong dose of nostalgia.