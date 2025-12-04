Maha Kumbabhishekam of Agatheeswarar Temple to Be Held on December 8

Spread the love

The historic Agatheeswarar Temple in Nungambakkam, Chennai, is set to witness its Maha Kumbabhishekam ceremony on Sunday, December 08, 2025, between 6:30 am and 7:15 am.

This sacred consecration ritual, performed after extensive renovation and spiritual preparations, marks an important moment for devotees and the local community. Vedic chants, homams, and special poojas will precede the main ceremony, re-energising the temple’s sanctum and deities as per ancient traditions.

Devotees from across the city are expected to gather in large numbers to seek divine blessings during the auspicious muhurtham. Arrangements are being made by the temple administration to ensure smooth darshan and crowd management during the event.

The Maha Kumbabhishekam at Agatheeswarar Temple is expected to be a spiritually significant occasion, reaffirming Chennai’s rich temple heritage and devotional fervour.