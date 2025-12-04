Wonderla’s new Chennai park hit By glitches

Spread the love

Wonderla's newly launched Chennai amusement park ran into multiple glitches on its opening day, with several rides reportedly getting stuck mid-air, due to the incessant rainfall caused by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving visitors stranded for brief periods. Videos and photos from the park circulated online, showing rescue teams assisting riders and crowds expressing concern over the repeated disruptions.

Addressing the complaints, Wonderla management issued an apology, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to guests on Day 1. In its statement, the company attributed the malfunctions to intermittent power outages caused by ongoing cyclone conditions in parts of Tamil Nadu. The statement said: Wonderla Chennai welcomed nearly 2,000 guests on its opening day despite the weather conditions. Regional power fluctuations on December 2nd caused brief pauses in a few rides while the system switched to backup power. These momentary holds were part of standard safety protocol during power stabilisation. Operations continued normally thereafter. We regret the longer wait times and inconvenience caused to some guests.

We want to reiterate that there were no technical or safety-related issues with any ride. The pauses were solely due to external power instability. Wonderla follows global safety standards, rigorous daily inspections and preventive maintenance, the same protocols that have enabled smooth, all-season operations, including heavy rains, across all our parks for 25 years, serving over 48 million guests safely.