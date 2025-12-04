Inflow to Poondi reservoir dips slightly

Spread the love

The inflow into the Poondi Reservoir, one of Chennai's primary sources of drinking water, has recorded a marginal decline, dropping from 2,100 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to 1,950 cusecs, according to officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD). While the decrease is being noted, authorities have clarified that the situation is under close observation and is part of routine reservoir management during fluctuating weather conditions.

Despite the slight reduction, the reservoir continues to receive a steady flow of water from its upstream catchment areas, indicating that the overall inflow remains stable for now. In order to maintain safe water levels and create adequate storage buffer in case of further rainfall, officials have initiated a controlled discharge of 500 cusecs per second into the Kosasthalaiyar River.

This measured release is aimed at regulating the reservoir’s capacity and preventing any sudden rise in water levels that could pose a risk to surrounding areas. WRD officials stated that such controlled discharge is a precautionary step commonly undertaken during periods of sustained or intermittent rainfall.

Meanwhile, downstream regions along the banks of the Kosasthalaiyar River are being monitored regularly. Officials have assured that the current discharge level is considered safe and does not pose an immediate threat to nearby habitations.

Authorities have also issued an advisory to residents living in low-lying and river-adjacent areas to remain alert and stay informed through official channels in case of any revisions in the water release pattern. Further decisions on enhancing or reducing the outflow will be taken based on ongoing rainfall intensity and changes in upstream inflow over the next few hours.

The Water Resources Department has reiterated its commitment to closely track the situation and act swiftly to ensure the safety of both the reservoir and downstream communities.