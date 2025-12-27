TN is a front-runner in all sectors:  Stalin

Kallakurichi, Dec 27: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the State has emerged as a leader in several key sectors, including employment generation, education, infrastructure, and welfare administration, and continues to serve as a model for the rest of the country. Kallakurichi, Dec 27: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the State has emerged as a leader in several key sectors, including employment generation, education, infrastructure, and welfare administration, and continues to serve as a model for the rest of the country.

Addressing a public function in Kallakurichi district, where he inaugurated development projects and distributed welfare assistance, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu has created the highest number of jobs in India in recent years and strengthened its position as a progressive, people-centric State.

As part of the development initiatives announced, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a ₹10 crore industrial unit near Ulundurpet, announced the construction of an ₹18 crore electrical sub-station for Sankarapuram, and sanctioned a ₹3.9 crore fire station at Chinnasalem to enhance public safety infrastructure.

Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu’s record in social justice and inclusive governance, pointing out that the State was the first in India to provide reservation for persons with disabilities in local bodies. He also drew attention to welfare initiatives, including the distribution of AI-enabled laptops to college students, aimed at bridging the digital divide and empowering the youth.

Taking a swipe at the previous AIADMK regime, the Chief Minister said the earlier government had failed to bring meaningful development to the State. In contrast, the present DMK government, he claimed, has ensured visible transformation across sectors, improving the quality of life of the people.

Reiterating his commitment to balanced regional growth, Stalin said the government would continue to prioritise development in rural and semi-urban districts alongside urban centres, ensuring Tamil Nadu remains at the forefront of economic and social progress.