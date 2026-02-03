Complaint Against Vijay Over Murugan Song

Spread the love

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have filed a police complaint against actor-turned-politician Vijay and folk singer Velmurugan, alleging that a devotional song on Lord Murugan was insulted by altering its lyrics for political purposes.

The complaint relates to an event held at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) office in Panaiyur, Chennai, during the party’s anniversary celebrations. At the event, Velmurugan reportedly sang the popular Murugan devotional song “Maruthamalai Mamaniye Murugaya” with modified lyrics praising Vijay and his party. Vijay was also present on stage during the performance.

BJP members alleged that changing the lyrics of a sacred devotional song hurt the religious sentiments of Murugan devotees and amounted to misuse of religious faith for political propaganda. Complaints were submitted to police authorities in different districts, seeking legal action against those involved.