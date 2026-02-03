Nationwide General Strike on February 12 to Protest Centre’s Policies:

Spread the love

Workers’ unions across India have announced a nationwide general strike on February 12 to protest against the Central government’s policies. The strike call comes as several labour organisations voice concerns over issues affecting workers’ rights and employment conditions.

According to the unions, the protest will be held to condemn a range of government measures that they say have negatively impacted workers, including labour reforms, changes in employment laws, social security provisions, and economic policies perceived to favour corporates over workers.

Labour leaders allege that workers’ interests have been overlooked and demand better job security, fair wages, stronger social protections, and enhanced rights at the workplace. They have called upon workers from both formal and informal sectors to join the strike in solidarity.

In Tamil Nadu, several union affiliates have pledged to participate in the protest, with demonstrations and rallies expected in major towns and industrial hubs. Workers’ organisations are coordinating mobilisation efforts and have urged the public to support their cause peacefully on the day of the strike