Rajinikanth Honors Honest Sanitation Worker Padma

Superstar Rajinikanth recognized sanitation worker Padma for her honesty after she found and returned a pouch containing 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery while on duty in T Nagar, Chennai.

Padma immediately handed over the valuables to the authorities, ensuring they were returned to the rightful owner. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had honored her with a ₹1 lakh cheque for her integrity.

During a meeting at his residence, Rajinikanth presented Padma with a gold chain to appreciate her selfless act.

The gesture has been widely appreciated and shared across social media, highlighting her exemplary honesty.