Modi’s big thanks to Trump after tariff cut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the United States’ decision to reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, thanking US President Donald Trump for the move that is expected to boost bilateral trade and benefit Indian exporters.

In a post on social media platform X, Mr. Modi said it was “wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump” and expressed that he was “delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent.” He extended his gratitude “on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India” for the announcement.

The Prime Minister described the development as a major boost for bilateral trade and cooperation, asserting that when the world’s two largest democracies work together, it “unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation” and delivers tangible benefits to their people.

Modi also praised President Trump’s leadership, saying it was “vital for global peace, stability and prosperity,” and underlined India’s eagerness to further strengthen the partnership.