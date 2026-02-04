People Suffering as CM Remains in Deep Slumber, Says Vijay

Spread the love

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-politician Vijay today sharply criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, accusing him of being a “sleeping” leader whose inaction is causing hardship for the people.

In an official statement released in Chennai, Vijay said recent incidents in the state showed a collapse in law and order and pointed to an indifferent government. He specifically referred to a viral video showing a brutal attack on journalists by a DMK MLA Palaniyandi in the Srirangam area, alleging that the Chief Minister’s silence on the matter was shocking and shameful. According to Vijay, this inaction reflects poorly on the administration and highlights how the public is suffering under the current government.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are enduring unnecessary suffering,” Vijay said. “When those entrusted with power and protection remain passive, justice is denied and the state’s governance is thrown into chaos.” He demanded that strict legal action be taken against the legislator involved in the attack and urged the state government to ensure justice for the journalists who were assaulted.