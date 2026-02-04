Stalin Slams Centre Over Suspension of 8 Opposition MPs

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly criticised the Union government over the suspension of eight opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) during the ongoing Budget session in the Lok Sabha. Stalin described the move as undemocratic and an attempt to suppress dissenting voices in the national legislature.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Stalin said the suspension of the MPs — which included members from various opposition parties — was unjust and undermined the principles of parliamentary democracy. He argued that elected representatives have a constitutional right to raise issues of public importance and hold the government accountable.

Stalin accused the ruling party at the Centre of using its majority to stifle debate and prevent meaningful discussion on key issues affecting the country. He said such actions set a dangerous precedent where the majority could silence opposition rather than engage with competing viewpoints constructively.

The Chief Minister called for the restoration of the suspended MPs and urged the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to ensure that parliamentary norms are upheld and all voices are heard. He reiterated that democratic institutions must respect dissent and facilitate inclusive debate, especially during crucial sessions such as the presentation and discussion of the Union Budget.