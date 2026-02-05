Tamil Nadu Cabinet Meets Today, Focus on Interim Budget Preparations

Spread the love

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet will convene today under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as the government prepares to present its interim budget ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections.

The meeting will be held in the backdrop of indications that the Assembly election dates will be announced soon, triggering discussions on fiscal priorities for the year ahead. Ministers and senior officials will gather to review and deliberate on key proposals that are expected to be included in the interim general budget before its presentation.

According to State government sources, the Cabinet’s agenda will include detailed consultations on budget proposals aimed at strengthening social welfare schemes, infrastructure development, and overall growth objectives. These priorities are likely to reflect the administration’s governance roadmap for 2026–27.

The meeting will assume significance as political parties across Tamil Nadu step up preparations for the forthcoming elections. With the interim budget set to serve as a crucial financial blueprint, the Cabinet deliberations are expected to underscore the government’s intent to finalise fiscal strategies that address the expectations of various stakeholders.

